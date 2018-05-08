Park City woman killed in crash - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Park City woman killed in crash

By Deborah Highland, News Director
Edmonson County, KY -

A Park City woman died Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle wreck at 2:42 p.m. on US-31W near the intersection of Ky. 259 in Edmonson County. 

Kiami C. Mills, 25, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet pickup north on Louisville Road when her truck left the roadway and rolled over several times, according to a release from Kentucky State Police. 

Mills was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck sustaining multiple injuries, according to the release. She was taken to The Medical Center in Bowling Green where she died at 3:30 p.m. 

The wreck remains under investigation.

