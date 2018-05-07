Neighborhood reacts to shooting death of Bowling Green Man - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Neighborhood reacts to shooting death of Bowling Green Man

Posted: Updated:
Warren County, KY -

Residents of a small Bowling Green neighborhood are still trying to wrap their heads around the murder of 36 year old Homer G. Boling.

According to police, they received a call late Saturday evening to 222 Brandywood court where they found Boling's body with multiple gunshot wounds. Police also say that Boling's 17-year-old stepson allegedly shot him, and the juvenile is being charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

And all of this came to the surprise of many including neighbors in the area.

