Louisville skywheel on the move

After five weeks of providing amazing views of Louisville. The skywheel is now headed to Norfolk, Virginia.

The attraction that began taking folks up high in its 36 climate controlled 6-passenger gondolas March 29, kept offering rides until yesterday. It was pretty popular for the Derby Festival Season. But the weather made it difficult. Several days of wind kept the ride shut down and cold weather and many rainy days kept people away from the waterfront.

But, all in all, waterfront development officials say it was a success and they would like to bring the skywheel back seasonally.