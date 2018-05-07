Manufacturing and research company to open multi-million dollar - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Manufacturing and research company to open multi-million dollar facility in Allen County

Allen County, KY -

A company is investing millions of dollars in Allen County.

According to Governor Matt Bevin's office, the Halton Company, which manufactures commercial kitchen ventilation and air distribution systems, will build a 6.66 million dollar second facility in Scottsville. The facility will be 55 thousand square feet and will house the company's air moving division, which supplies the North American Market. The operation will include manufacturing space and a state of the art research and development lab. 

The company currently employs 160 people in Allen County. 

