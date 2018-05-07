Court appearance delayed for Antioch Waffle House shooter

The attorneys for the man accused of killing four people by opening fire at a Tennessee Waffle House were in court today.

The alleged gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, did not appear in court as the attorneys and judge worked out a new court date. Victims' family members were sitting in the courtroom. Reinking is facing multiple charges, including four counts of criminal homicide.

Officials say Reinking was nearly naked and wearing only a green jacket when he was shooting people with an AR-15 rifle inside and outside the restaurant.

Reinking is being held without bond in a secure area of the Metro Nashville Jail.