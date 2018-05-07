Court appearance delayed for Antioch Waffle House shooter - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Court appearance delayed for Antioch Waffle House shooter

Posted: Updated:
Tennessee -

The attorneys for the man accused of killing four people by opening fire at a Tennessee Waffle House were in court today.

The alleged gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, did not appear in court as the attorneys and judge worked out a new court date.  Victims' family members were sitting in the courtroom. Reinking is facing multiple charges, including four counts of criminal homicide. 

Officials say Reinking was nearly naked and wearing only a green jacket when he was shooting people with an AR-15 rifle inside and outside the restaurant.

Reinking is being held without bond in a secure area of the Metro Nashville Jail. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.