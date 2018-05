At about 1:25 this afternoon Bowling Green firefighters were called to the Kroger parking lot at 2945 Scottsville for a vehicle on fire near the pharmacy doors.

When firefighters arrived a van was fully involved and the fire spread to a second nearby vehicle, Bowling Green Fire Department spokeswoman Marlee Boenig said.

Four trucks and 12 firefighters responded to the scene. No one was injured.

The cause for the initial fire has not been determined, Boenig said.