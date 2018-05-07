National Teacher Appreciation Week Begins

This is a week to give thanks to the world's educators and our school teachers.

Teachers worldwide are being recognized for their efforts and their sacrifices in the classroom.

That's because this week is National Teacher Appreciation week.

Today begins the week-long celebration of those who have inspired us to be who we are today.

One local Principal says his educators deserve the recognition, and not just for a week.

As of late, teachers have been battling against the pension changes with protest after protest.

But this week, teachers have an opportunity to be thanked even more so for an often thankless job in educating the youth.

Without seeking praise, teachers mentor and guide but also inspire children to be their best selves early on.

At Warren Elementary School in Bowling Green, that's exactly what Principal Josh Porter takes pride in.

The common misconception spread around is that teachers take it easy and vacation over the summer.

But Porter wanted the Bowling Green community to know that 175 days of school is a lot to prepare for.

Which is why his educators are working ten times harder for their students.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, local restaurants are offering special deals for those special people.

Chipotle offers a buy one get one free on burritos, bowls, salads and tacos from 3-pm to close.

Even Chick-fil-A is offering deals starting tomorrow.

From WNKY-TV and myself, we say thank you to every local teacher, and those around the world.