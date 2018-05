A traffic stop in Glasgow lands one behind bars on a slew of driving related charges.

Police say 24 year old, Hayden Scroggy of Edmonton failed to stop the vehicle on police command, turned on Aberdeen Drive and lost control, striking a guard rail.

Scroggy is facing numerous charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, reckless driving, and fleeing or evading police.

Scroggy is currently out of the Barren County Dentition Center on a $2,500 bond.