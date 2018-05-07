Number of Registered Voters in Kentucky Sees an Increase

Hopefully many Kentuckians will hit the voting stations come election time. More than 3.3 million Kentuckians are registered to vote in the May primary elections.

A net increase of about 62,000 voters since the 2016 general election. According to Kentucky's Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes, Democrats are just over 50% of the electorate. Republicans make up about 41% of voters, and the last 8.5% are listed as independent or other.

Grimes also said that more than half of the new voters are between the ages of 18 and 25.