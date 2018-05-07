Number of Registered Voters in Kentucky Sees an Increase - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Number of Registered Voters in Kentucky Sees an Increase

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

Hopefully many Kentuckians will hit the voting stations come election time. More than 3.3 million Kentuckians are registered to vote in the May primary elections.

A net increase of about 62,000 voters since the 2016 general election.  According to Kentucky's Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes, Democrats are just over 50% of the electorate. Republicans make up about 41% of voters, and the last 8.5% are listed as independent or other. 

Grimes also said that more than half of the new voters are between the ages of 18 and 25.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.