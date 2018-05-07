Former Kentucky Judge Sentenced For Human Trafficking - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Former Kentucky Judge Sentenced For Human Trafficking

Committing several disturbing acts that led to his own court appearance, a former Kentucky judge and conservative political activist has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. After pleading guilty to human trafficking and other sex crimes. A special prosecutor said Tim Nolan, 71, targeted young women, gave them opioids and threatened to withhold the drugs or call law enforcement if they didn't perform sex acts.

News outlets report that prosecutor, Barbara Whaley, read statements from some of the women. 7 of the 19 victims were under 16 years old.

Nolan fired his attorney in march and tried to withdraw his guilty plea. On Friday, he apologized in court and promised to seek treatment.

