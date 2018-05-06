Bowling Green Teen Accused of Killing Stepfather

Update: Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby said the name of the victim is Homer G. Boling.

A Bowling Green teen who is a student at Warren Central High School is accused of killing his stepfather at about 11:59 p.m. Saturday.



Police were called to 222 Brandywood Court Saturday for an unknown trouble call, according to the teen’s citation. When they arrived they found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the citation.



The Warren County Coroner’s office pronounced the man dead at the scene, Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby said.



“We took the body up for an autopsy this morning,” Kirby said Sunday.



As officers began their investigation, a 17-year-old teen who also lives in the home arrived on the scene and told officers he shot the man, who is his stepfather because his stepfather “hurts” his mother, according to the citation.



The teen’s name has been redacted from the citation because he is a juvenile, and juvenile court cases in Kentucky are sealed unless the juvenile is transferred to circuit court to be tried as an adult. The name of the deceased man is also not included in the citation.



The juvenile told police his stepfather assaulted his mother earlier Saturday and she sustained injuries, according to the citation. The teen said he contacted a friend to borrow a gun that he used to shoot his stepfather.



Police said the teen told them he came to the home Saturday night and his stepfather told him to leave before walking toward him in an “aggressive manner,” according to the citation. He said he then fired the handgun several times.



The teen said he intended to shoot his stepfather in the legs and did not intend to kill him, according to the citation.



Police found a message on the teen’s phone “in which he discusses shooting” his stepfather “well before” the shooting, according to there citation.



The teen initially told police he discarded the gun out of his car on Nashville Road and later said the friend who loaned him the firearm may still have it in his possession, according to the citation.



He has been charged with murder-domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.



