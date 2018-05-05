BGPD Investigating Potential Online Sexual Exploitation

Multiple Bowling Green city schools students could potentially be victims of online sexual exploitation, according to a statement sent out by the school system Saturday.

“Earlier today the Bowling Green Police Department contacted the Bowling Green Independent Schools to seek their assistance in communicating information to families about a possible crime potentially involving multiple student victims,” the statement read.

A parent told police Friday that his or her child may be the victim of sexual exploitation, according to the statement.

The child was in communication with someone representing him or herself as a female on Snapchat, a popular social media app in which users exchange photos and videos of themselves.

“At this point in the investigation police believe the alleged female perpetrator and recipient of these Snapchat photos solicited and received inappropriate photos from multiple juvenile victims,” according to the statement from the school system.

Anyone at any time can fall victim to internet predators, BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said.

“When anyone uses social media, you can become targets for all types of crime,” Ward said. “From financial scams and identity theft to sexual predators preying on people of all ages. It is important to report these crimes as soon as you fall victim in order to prevent future problems.

“Parents working with their teenagers and conversations about social media will help create a safe environment,” Ward said.

BGPD asks anyone who believes his or her child may be a victim to contact the department at 270-393-4244.