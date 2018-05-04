Task force seizes $64,000 in marijuana in Franklin

South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force Detectives seized 14 pounds of high-grade, vacuum-sealed marijuana Friday afternoon at 624 Broadway Avenue in Franklin, task force director Jacky Hunt said.

The marijuana has a street value of $63,000. In addition to the pot, detectives found two assault rifles and two handguns inside the home, Hunt said.

The home’s occupant, Ryan Selk, 33, was charged with trafficking marijuana over five pounds, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. according to Simpson County Detention Center online records.