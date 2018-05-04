Spectators Gearing Up for the 144th Kentucky Derby

Welcome into the historic racing grounds of Churchill Downs, we've lucked out with weather today, but we'll see about tomorrow as we are just about 24 hours away from the 144th Run For The Roses. But a mere minutes from the start of the Kentucky Oaks.

But the horse racing and the betting aren't the only reasons people race to Louisville to enjoy derby weekend.

The Kentucky Derby is a complete experience, you step onto the hallowed grounds that hosts the fastest two minutes in sports, and you immediately get a sense of the history that has taken place below the iconic twin spires.

Fans come from all over the world, some for 30 plus years, and some first timers, to enjoy in all the fun, food and fashion that derby weekend has to offer, and earlier today I had a chance to talk to several fans about what it is that makes the Kentucky Derby so special.

This is actually the first time I've ever been to the derby weekend, and I have to agree with what all those fans said the atmosphere is incredible, the horse racing is electric, and the people are as fun as they come.

