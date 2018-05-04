Owensboro Man Leaves Newborn Son at Subway After Fleeing Crash

Police say a man from Owensboro left his newborn at a Subway restaurant after fleeing the scene of a crash.

Among other charges, 21 year old Khyle Fleming is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and endangering a minor. According to authorities, Fleming ran into the subway with his newborn, dropped him off with an employee, and then fled. He was later discovered in some bushes near the scene. His son is doing okay.

Tonight, Fleming remains in the Daviess County Jail on a 15 thousand dollar bond.