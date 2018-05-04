Audit of Kentucky Fire Commission Uncovers Questionable Expendit - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Audit of Kentucky Fire Commission Uncovers Questionable Expenditures

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

 Kentucky's auditor says a review of the state's fire commission has turned up questionable expenditures from a fund meant to support fire departments.

The report questions spending $150,000 for firefighter competitions between 2014 and 2017. It says money went for hotel stays and meals for fire commission employees and entry fees for fire departments. It says $51,000 went for fire commission employees, honor guards and families of firefighters to attend the national firefighter memorial weekend.

Several lawmakers requested the review of the Kentucky firefighters foundation program fund. Its funding comes from a surcharge tax on casualty and property insurance premiums paid by Kentuckians. 

The Kentucky fire commission says it appreciates the review and strives for a transparent and cost-effective operation to benefit firefighters.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.