A woman is behind bars, accused of assaulting her live-in boyfriend.

According to the Barren County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old, Rose Mary Morgan, threw a bottle at her boyfriend and then struck him with a pitchfork and a shovel. It's also alleged Morgan threw several pieces of metal at him that struck him in the back. Morgan is charged with assault, terroristic threatening and menacing.

She remains in the Barren County Jail on a five thousand dollar bond.