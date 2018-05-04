Education is Evolving in Bowling Green & Warren County

Education in Bowling Green and Warren County is evolving. Both districts are embracing the changes.

While enrollment hasn't increased dramatically for Bowling Green City Schools, more programs have been added to the curriculum.

Bowling Green High School will be breaking ground later this month on the 21st to add more classroom space to the building and renovate the original structure.

"We are going to rebuild Bowling Green High School in a two phase project over about the next seven to eight years. Phase one will be about ninety thousand square feet of new classroom space for our lead academy, our freshman, our medical arts academy. We will get state of the art classroom space. It will really have an impact on the students and learning here at Bowling Green High." says Gary Fields, the Superintendent of Bowling Green City Schools.

While Bowling Green High School is expanding by adding more space, Warren County rosters are expanding with students.

Enrollment at Warren County Public Schools is steadily on the rise.

Right now, Warren County is in the process of building a brand new school, Jennings Creek Elementary, to eliminate overcrowding at the other elementary schools.

"We are actually building this school for 750 students so we are prepared for growth to kind of alleviate some growth issues that we see coming in the future. I am so excited for the kids that are going to be able to start at Jennings Creek and for the community and for the faculty and staff and myself." says Jamie Woosley, the principal of Jennings Creek.

Warren County Public School officials tell us the district is growing by 300 students per year.