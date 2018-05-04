The Kentucky Oaks Are Covered in Pink Today in Louisville

The 144th run for the Roses isn't until tomorrow, but there is still a fantastic turnout for the Oaks today, and if you were here, you'd noticed a lot of people wearing pink.

From hats to shoes to suits and dresses, pink everywhere you turn! But there's a good reason for that, every year guests are asked to incorporate some form of pink into their Oaks day attire in an effort to raise funds and bring about greater awareness to the fight against breast and ovarian cancer.

Before the Oaks is run later tonight, the "pink out" concludes with the survivors parade. This is when survivors of breast or ovarian cancer march around the racetrack to celebrate their victory over a disease that effects so many people.

In the past 8 years alone, $820,000 has been raised for breast cancer research during derby weekend, and fans of the event absolutely love the support that gets shone on such a worldwide stage.