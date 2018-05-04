Bowling Green High School Hosts Take the LEAD Day

One local high school is getting a head start on preparing its students to become the best leaders they can be.

And showing the importance of giving back.

That's why Bowling Green High School sent a massive number of students out into the community today.

They performed various activities where students demonstrated leadership and selflessness.

This was all part of Take the LEAD Day, which lasted from 9:00 AM to noon.

Close to 365 students in the 9th grade at BGHS visited local agencies to provide community service.

One of the many locations was Lost River Cave.

While there, students performed gardening and sprucing of the Lost River Cave's landscaping.

Other locations included Hope House, the Housing Authority and the Salvation Army just to list a few.

The Lead Academy is a school within BGHS, named after Joseph Tinius.

Tinius played a vital role in the development of the Academy.

We spoke to one freshman participating in Take the LEAD Day, Jenna Johnson.

She had a message to share to encourage other students to become leaders in the community.

"Take the LEAD Day is about giving back to the community, and we should respect our community and be the leaders for others."

Johnson also says, "Today shows that once we help, we'll feel good about ourselves and we'll help others feel good."

After the students finished at noon, they returned to BGHS.

There, they had a picnic and an opportunity to share their experiences with their peers.

And to receive a thank you from staff for their participation.