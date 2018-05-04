Police search for man accused of raping Bowling Green girl

Wednesday, a Warren County grand jury indicted Carlos Antonio Aguilar Lopez, 34, on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, accused of sexually assaulting a Bowling Green child.

A Bowling Green middle school student disclosed March 5 to a school guidance counselor the allegations against Lopez, who is related to the child, according to Bowling Green Police Department records. The guidance counselor notified police.

The child was, at first, reticent about discussing the allegations, police records show.

She told her guidance counselor Lopez raped her, attempted to enter the bathroom when she was in it and attempted to touch her in her sleep, records show. The girl said the incidents would occur when her mother was not at home.

Lopez does not have a fixed address. He frequently travels from one state to another staying with family or friends along the way.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officials are searching for Lopez, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said.

Lopez is accused of subjecting the girl to sexual contact between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017 and again between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2017 resulting in two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to the indictment against him.

He is accused of engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with the girl twice between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017 resulting in the two counts of first-degree sodomy and sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion twice between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017 resulting in the two counts of first-degree rape, according to the indictment.

Anytime someone is accused of committing a criminal offense against a child, it is important to quickly apprehend that person, Cohron said.

If Lopez is convicted as charged, he could serve up to 70 years in prison.