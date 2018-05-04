More Counterfeit Cash Found in Logan and Todd County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

More Counterfeit Cash Found in Logan and Todd County

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

Another case of counterfeit cash found, but this time, surveillance footage captured the suspects on camera. Police say this man and woman used counterfeit cash in both Logan and Todd counties Wednesday afternoon.

Officers report the man bought a $100 Amex card at the Lewisburg Dollar General, paying with 5 counterfeit $20 bills and an hour later, the woman made the same counterfeit purchase at a Clifty Dollar General.

Police say the man has short brown hair, is around 6 foot tall and 140 pounds. The woman, early 20's and around 120 pounds.

If you have any information on these two or the cash, you're urged to contact the Logan County Communications Center.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.