More Counterfeit Cash Found in Logan and Todd County

Another case of counterfeit cash found, but this time, surveillance footage captured the suspects on camera. Police say this man and woman used counterfeit cash in both Logan and Todd counties Wednesday afternoon.

Officers report the man bought a $100 Amex card at the Lewisburg Dollar General, paying with 5 counterfeit $20 bills and an hour later, the woman made the same counterfeit purchase at a Clifty Dollar General.

Police say the man has short brown hair, is around 6 foot tall and 140 pounds. The woman, early 20's and around 120 pounds.

If you have any information on these two or the cash, you're urged to contact the Logan County Communications Center.