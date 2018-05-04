President Trump Addresses Gun Safety at NRA Convention - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

President Trump Addresses Gun Safety at NRA Convention

Posted: Updated:
Dallas, TX -

President Trump takes the stage at the NRA’s Annual Convention in Dallas today. The event always attracts plenty of attention, but even more so this year as the issue of gun safety intensifies.  

Thousands of people on both sides of the gun control debate are expected. Dallas police have been planning security for weeks.   Officers will be out in force, but intend to allow free speech on both sides if all remains calm.

President’s Trump’s appearance here was confirmed just days ago. He’s addressing the NRA for the 4th year in a row, but this year the nation's largest gun lobby group is facing increased scrutiny following the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Protesters in Dallas will include parents of those killed in Parkland and other shootings. People attending the convention can carry firearms, except when President Trump and Vice President Pence speak.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.