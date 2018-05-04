President Trump Addresses Gun Safety at NRA Convention

President Trump takes the stage at the NRA’s Annual Convention in Dallas today. The event always attracts plenty of attention, but even more so this year as the issue of gun safety intensifies.

Thousands of people on both sides of the gun control debate are expected. Dallas police have been planning security for weeks. Officers will be out in force, but intend to allow free speech on both sides if all remains calm.

President’s Trump’s appearance here was confirmed just days ago. He’s addressing the NRA for the 4th year in a row, but this year the nation's largest gun lobby group is facing increased scrutiny following the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Protesters in Dallas will include parents of those killed in Parkland and other shootings. People attending the convention can carry firearms, except when President Trump and Vice President Pence speak.