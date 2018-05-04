Senator Paul Gets Involved in West Virginia Senate Race

Less than a week before the primary election in West Virginia, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is calling on people to vote for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

The republican says he wants more real conservatives in the senate. He attacked Morrisey's primary rival Evan Jenkins' for voting last month's spending bill. The A.G. and several others joined Paul at the campaign rally at Richwood Industries Inc. in Huntington.

Morrisey's other primary challenger, Don Blankenship, has resorted to smearing McConnell as "cocaine Mitch." Blankenship accuses McConnell of spending millions of dollars to smother his run for Senate. Paul says Blankenship is not on the republican spectrum.

Senator Paul also campaigned for Ohio republican senate candidate Mike Gibbons at an event today.