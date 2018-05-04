Candidate Forum Held For Upcoming Elections

Last night the city got the chance to meet Kentucky candidates face to face for an up close and personal interaction. The election is three weeks away and candidates are eager to fill Representative Richards’ seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives. The Bowling Green Daily News hosted a "Candidates Forum" to give the community a chance to speak with the candidates about real concerns and questions. All eight candidates for the State House seat were at Bowling Green Junior High School's auditorium talking about issues such as the tax bill, Bevin’s job performance, and education. Your vote matters! Vote for your favorite candidate on May 22nd.