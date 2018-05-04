Louisville Parade Kicks Off Derby Weekend

Fans are gearing up for the Kentucky Derby this weekend and yesterday, they celebrated with the annual Pegasus Parade. This is the 63rd year celebrating the tradition in Louisville. The theme this year was #ThrowbackThursday, so there were plenty of classic cars in the lineup. People lined the streets to see the colors, floats, horses and all the old cars. Even long-time talk show host Montel Williams joined the University of Louisville's marching band. The Pegasus Parade is the longest running event in the Kentucky Derby Festival. You can watch the Kentucky Derby when it airs this Saturday starting at 1:30 Central time, right here on WNKY NBC 40.