Kentucky Lawmaker Withdraws From May Election

Kentucky

One Republican lawmaker announced that she is hanging it up and officially bowing out of politics for good. State Representative Donna Mayfield opened the forum in her district by announcing her withdrawal from the May 22 election. She said in the announcement, "This past legislative session has been the darkest, nastiest session." Mayfield didn't publicly blame any certain groups or individuals for any behavior. Mayfield's exit from the campaign means her only primary challenger, businessman Les Yates will try to hold the 73rd District seat for Republicans. The 73rd District includes Clark and part of Madison County.

