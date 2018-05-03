Impacts of the Kentucky Derby on Local Businesses - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Impacts of the Kentucky Derby on Local Businesses

Warren County, KY -

We're just two days away from the fastest two minutes in sports.The 144th Kentucky Derby.

The impact it has on the state may surprise you, and it's not just at Churchill Downs. The mint juleps and the money flows right here in Bowling Green.
Indian Hills Country Club's Annual Derby party is growing every single year.

They tell us last year around 400 came out to celebrate the race and this year, that number is expected to be even greater.

Along side the famous mint julep the club is featuring its own twist for Cinco De Mayo, which also lands on Saturday, the mint julep margarita.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet of Tourism, the derby. Including the festivals and events running two weeks prior brings an estimated 400-million-dollar revenue to Kentucky.

