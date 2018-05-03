Elizabethtown House Fire Claims a Life

A family is trying to deal with the tragic death of a loved one today.

Sixty four year old Linda Plouvier died in a house fire Wednesday evening in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown firefighters responded to the home around 6:30. When crews went inside, they found her dead.

Family members say it's a heart breaking story. Linda Plouvier's husband was nearby working in the yard. But he has trouble hearing, and didn't hear any calls for help. A family member happened to pass by the house and spotted the smoke and called for help.

As you can imagine, the husband is distraught over not being able to help his wife.

Firefighters say there was significant damage to the house.