Winston the Kentucky Derby Museum Mascot Passes

Some sad news, Winston, a miniature horse that was a mainstay at the Kentucky Derby Museum, has died at the age of 24.

The horse's retirement from the museum was announced in February, and he was moved to Old Friends, a retirement farm for horses near Georgetown. Old Friends founder and president Michael Blowen says Winston's death Wednesday was caused by an infection in his abdominal cavity.

Winston would have turned 25 on Friday.

The horse took up residence at the Derby Museum as a 2-year-old in 1995. He spent his tenure at the Louisville museum as a companion to more than 30 visiting thoroughbreds.