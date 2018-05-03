BGPD Asking For Help Finding Two Wallet Snatchers

The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for your help finding two women.

The women are believed to be responsible for swiping a another woman's wallet. The theft occurred back on January 20th. According to police, two women entered a store in the 2000 block of Scottsville Road. After being in the store for just a few minutes, the women left without purchasing any items. A short time later, the victim noticed her wallet missing from her purse. Later in the day, the victim discovered one of her credit cards had been used at two other stores.

If you have any information on the women in this surveillance video, you're urged to contact the Bowling Green Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE.