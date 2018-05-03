Former Bowling Green Physician Agrees to Propsed Restitution - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Former Bowling Green Physician Agrees to Propsed Restitution

Warren County, KY -

A former Bowling Green physician who pleaded guilty in February to multiple federal charges of unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances and healthcare fraud has agreed to fork over a lot of money. 

Charles Fred Gott, who was formerly a cardiologist, has agreed to pay over 108 thousand dollars in restitution, nearly 50 thousand dollars in prosecution costs and a penalty assessment of 4600 dollars.This is according to a proposed agreed order filed today in U.S. District court in Bowling Green. 

Gott has also agreed to serve 96 months in prison. He's scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. Friday.

