Former Bowling Green Physician Agrees to Propsed Restitution

A former Bowling Green physician who pleaded guilty in February to multiple federal charges of unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances and healthcare fraud has agreed to fork over a lot of money.

Charles Fred Gott, who was formerly a cardiologist, has agreed to pay over 108 thousand dollars in restitution, nearly 50 thousand dollars in prosecution costs and a penalty assessment of 4600 dollars.This is according to a proposed agreed order filed today in U.S. District court in Bowling Green.

Gott has also agreed to serve 96 months in prison. He's scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. Friday.