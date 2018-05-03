Warren County grand jury returns indictments

A Warren County grand jury returned the following indictments Wednesday.
- Keith Weldon Bradley, 52, 1020 Old Barren River Road, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, speeding, first-degree persistent felony offender and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense within 10 years. His bond was transferred. In a separate indictment he is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense methamphetamine, possession of a drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Mary Louise Burgin, 58, 6228 Cemetery Road, is charged with first-degree bail jumping. Bond is $5,000.
- Patrick Wayne Costello, 31, theft of identity and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $500.
- Kara Michelle Garbe, 27, 375 H.R. Whitlock Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.
- Richard Logan Humphrey, 58, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, speeding, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred. In a separate indictment he is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $2,500.
- Sandra Ray Rager, 57, 3293 Garrett Hollow Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.
- Deonta Antonio Kidd, 39, 5350 Louisville Road #126, 39, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance cocaine first offense, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is set at $5,000.
- Tammie Michelle Adamson, 44, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $5,000.
- Kenneth Dwayne Adamson, 44, Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $5,000.
- Claudie Allen Pedigo, 53, Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Nicholas Eugene Zackary, 26, 310 Warren Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $1,000.
- Nicholas J. Ard, 39, Shawnee, Kan., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving. Bond was transferred.
- Kenneth Nicholas Carmack, 38, Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is combined with another indictment. In a separate indictment, he is charged with tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension and giving a peace officer a false name. His bond is set at $5,000.
- Nelson Erazo Doblado, 42, 2042 Salisbury Drive, Apt. A, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense within 10 years, no operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance first offense and no or expired registration plates. Bond was transferred.
- Teddy Ray Inman Jr., 35, 513 Garrett Hollow Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $1,500.
- Michael Shay Hazel, 28, 1457 Old Springfield Road, Woodburn, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants second offense within 10 years, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal and failure to produce insurance card. Bond was transferred.
- Willie Grant Lawrence, 30, 901 East First Street, Russellville or 1367 Clay Street, second-degree escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is set at $5,000.
- Carlos Antonio Aguilar Lopez, 34, address unknown, two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Bond is set at $50,000.
- Nevander Shad Tardy, 27, Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond combined with another case. In a separate indictment he is charged with receiving stolen property - firearm, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense within 10 years, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, careless driving and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is set at $2,500.
- Stephen Thomas Thornell, 42, 704 Derby Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense within 10 years and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.