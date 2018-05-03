National Day of Prayer Celebrated at Fountain Square Park

If you drove through Fountain Square Park today, you may have seen a large crowd gathered.

No, it wasn't a riot by any means.

Quite the opposite in fact.

Instead, a hundred or less people came together to commemorate National Day of Prayer.

This is honored every first Thursday in May, that being today this year.

The event began at 11:30 AM, with what was coined as the Circle of Good News.

Around 11:15 AM, scripture slips were distributed to the attendees by volunteers to read during the Circle of Good News.

The goal was if 365 readers came, the entire bible could be read in 20 minutes.

Today, each small group of readers read their scriptures aloud until the entire bible was read through.

Following the Circle of Good News, community representatives took time to pray.

Prayers were said over the government, the President, schools, and even over the media - like us.

This year's theme for the event was Pray for America: Unity.

There was also a key verse, which was Ephesians 4:3.

"Make every effort to keep yourselves united in the spirit, binding yourselves together with peace."

The event ended at 12:30 PM this afternoon.

We spoke to the National Day of Prayer Area Event Coordinator, Roger Ryan.

He tells us that having the community together to speak the word of God into the air is such a blessing.

Ryan also encouraged the community to always spread peace and to love their neighbors as God would call them to.

If you missed this year's National Day of Prayer, you can attend next year on the first Thursday in May 2019.