Counterfeit Money Found In Bowling Green

Time to check your pockets. It's not the most believable counterfeit money you may have ever seen or heard of, but police have found some of it right here in Bowling Green.

151 $50 bills and 71 $10 bills looking just like this one were found at motel six on Scottsville Road Wednesday. The bills, state "for motion picture purposes only" and "this note is for motion picture purposes, not legal tender."

This image is from WHNT news out of Alabama, the same money was found there over the past years and several other cities across the US. Bowling Green Police say the case is closed for now, until or unless similar money is found circulating.

No arrests have been made.