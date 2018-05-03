E-Coli in Romaine Lettuce Leads to Death

The nationwide E-coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now claimed a life. The Centers for Disease Control reports one person in California has died. Overall -- 121 people from 25 states have been sickened in the outbreak. About half of those people had to be hospitalized. The CDC says not to eat romaine lettuce unless you know for sure it was not grown in or around Yuma, Arizona. This includes romaine lettuce in packaged salad mixes. E-coli can cause severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.