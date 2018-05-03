E-Coli in Romaine Lettuce Leads to Death - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

E-Coli in Romaine Lettuce Leads to Death

Posted: Updated:
California -

The nationwide E-coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now claimed a life. The Centers for Disease Control reports one person in California has died. Overall -- 121 people from 25 states have been sickened in the outbreak. About half of those people had to be hospitalized. The CDC says not to eat romaine lettuce unless you know for sure it was not grown in or around Yuma, Arizona. This includes romaine lettuce in packaged salad mixes. E-coli can cause severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.