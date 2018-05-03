Glasgow High School Wins Quiz Bowl National Championship

A group of Glasgow high school students can call themselves national champions after sweeping their rounds in an undefeated fashion. The team took home the Small School National Championship Tournament trophy for the second consecutive year. That's after they went 10-0 in the preliminary rounds and 6-0 in the double elimination playoff on Sunday, according to the Glasgow Daily Times. The tournament was held in Chicago last weekend. For those who are unfamiliar with quiz bowl, it is similar to the quick recall category in academic team in which speed is required for questions about a wide variety of trivia categories. Teams used their buzzers and answered challenging questions related to science, math and history.