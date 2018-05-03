Kentucky Law Enforcement Coordinator Appointed - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky Law Enforcement Coordinator Appointed

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a statement on Wednesday that former Kentucky State Police Major Jeremy Thompson will take on the role of law enforcement coordinator. Coleman was tasked with appointing the new law enforcement coordinator. He will act as an adviser to the U.S. Attorney and serve as a liaison with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in the western half of Kentucky. Coleman said the move is part of a strategy to build better relationships with law enforcement agencies in the district which includes 53 counties. Thompson served with the KSP for more than 20 years and supervised eight posts in Kentucky's western region.

