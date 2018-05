The 144th Run For The Roses will take place Saturday at the iconic Churchill Downs.

The 2018 Kentucky Derby is the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown and features the top three-year old thoroughbreds in the world.

Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, is viewed as the early favorite but experts are calling the 21 horse field one of the deepest in some time. Justify won this year's Arkansas Derby.

You can see all the action Saturday, right here on NBC starting at 1:30 pm.