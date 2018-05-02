Case of Hepatitis A at a Lexington-Fayette County Elementary Sch - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Case of Hepatitis A at a Lexington-Fayette County Elementary School

Posted: Updated:
Fayette County, KY -

Health officials say a case of hepatitis a has been found at an elementary school in Kentucky. 

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Wednesday the case was confirmed at Millcreek Elementary in Lexington.

The announcement comes as the state deals with an outbreak of the disease in six other counties. There have been more than 350 cases reported statewide including three deaths. The contagious viral infection can damage the liver. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.

The Millcreek principal sent a letter to families saying crews had performed a deep cleaning of the school. He said health officials are sending information home with students.

A new state mandate requires students to have the Hepatitis A vaccine beginning this fall.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.