Special Olympics and WKU Football Hold Unified Flag Football Game

For the first time ever Special Olympics and the WKU football team held a unified flag football game tonight at L.T. Smith Stadium.

The teams were split up draft-style, and the game offered a great opportunity for these unique individuals to interact with some of the very football players they look up to.

The game also served as a good tune up for the Special Olympics Team as they'll be representing the state of Kentucky at the Special Olympics USA games in Seattle, Washington. A special chance for anyone, but especially these talented kids.

The Special Olympics USA games will take place later in July, and we want to wish the best of luck to those participants making the trip.