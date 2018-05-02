The Reverend Pleads "Guilty but Mentally ill" to Murder

The Reverend pleaded guilty to one count of murder—mentally ill.

“My understanding is that the only difference is that there has to be a treatment option as part of the incarceration,” Commonwealth Attorney Clint Willis says.

Murder but mentally ill carries the same possibility of life in prison but must have include treatment.

The commonwealth did not extend a plea deal.

“I thought we had a strong case,” Willis says, “I thought we would come in here next week and he would be found guilty, so we’re ending up at the same place.”

According to court records, The Reverend, 38, formally known as Robert Reynolds, admitted to stabbing his roommate 71-year-old Gary Glueck with a pen and then tying an electrical cord around his neck at the personal care home Scottsville Manor on February 25th, 2016.

The police citation shows The Reverend said Glueck put up a fight.

Willis tells us, “there are times when I think the defense makes the strategic decision to throw themselves at the mercy of the court and hope that they’ll get maybe a lesser recommendation than if they came in and had the full trial.”

Court records show The Reverend has a history of schizophrenia and expressed on social media pages he was either a Satanist or practiced his own self-created religion named Reynoldsianism.

“I realize it’s a little odd to change your name legally to The Reverend and he has some things that would fall under the category of quirky” Willis says, “but I believe he was competent to stand trial and competent to make these decisions.”

The sentencing date has yet to be decided, as well as who decides his fate—the judge or a jury.