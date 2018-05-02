Five Under Arrest for Buying, Selling Crystal Meth - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Five Under Arrest for Buying, Selling Crystal Meth

Posted: Updated:
Hart County, KY -

According to the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, five people are under arrest for buying and selling at least 18 pounds of crystal meth in Hart, Hardin, Bullitt and Larue counties.

Authorities say they discovered a good chunk of the meth in two homes located in Hart County, in addition to thousands of dollars worth of stolen items. Investigators say the investigation started all the way back in December. 

Now behind bars, Kenneth Moore, Robert Clan, Thomas McCubbins, Dometric Jones and Cynthia Hawkins. More arrests are expected. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.