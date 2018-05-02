Five Under Arrest for Buying, Selling Crystal Meth

According to the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, five people are under arrest for buying and selling at least 18 pounds of crystal meth in Hart, Hardin, Bullitt and Larue counties.

Authorities say they discovered a good chunk of the meth in two homes located in Hart County, in addition to thousands of dollars worth of stolen items. Investigators say the investigation started all the way back in December.

Now behind bars, Kenneth Moore, Robert Clan, Thomas McCubbins, Dometric Jones and Cynthia Hawkins. More arrests are expected.