WKU Quarterback Suspended for Season Opener After DUI

There is new information tonight on the WKU quarterback who was charged with DUI a couple weeks back.

According to head football coach, Mike Sanford, Steven Duncan has been suspended for the season opener against Wisconsin.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, April 22, Duncan was pulled over and charged with DUI, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to illuminate headlights. Duncan is a native of Charleston, South Carolina.

The Hilltoppers open the season on August 31.

