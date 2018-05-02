New Program at WKU to Prepare Students with Autism for the Workforce

Two organizations in Bowling Green are partnering up to provide students with autism a unique opportunity.

One that allows them to compete and succeed no matter their career aspirations.

The program is called the David Brinkley Fellowship Program.

It's been named after the Director of WKYU-FM on Western Kentucky University's campus.

This program, designed through the Clinical Education Complex, is what you could call a "next step" program.

It will be helping young adults transition from the student atmosphere to the workforce while they're in school.

Only two students will chosen for the program by the C.E.C. each year.,

Those students will then be given a real job through the fellowship.

Which will turn into secondary student employment after their first year.

By the end of the four year cycle, eight students on the spectrum will work for pay in the WKYU-FM PBS station on campus.

The chosen students will have hands-on experience with any area they choose in the radio operation.

Whether it be production, engineering or finances, the fellowship program will give the students the tools they need to work in their careers.

We were able to speak to David Brinkley, whose passion for this program fuels him to grow it beyond WKU.

Brinkley tells us to lead the charge on a program that gives students with autism the tools to succeed was a no brainer.

He also says it's simply just a part of his service to the public in his media role and as a person in the community.

The David Brinkley fellowship program won't begin until the two students chosen by the C.E.C have been announced.

This should take place sometime in August, if not sooner.