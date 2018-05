The suspect in an Allen County triple-homicide is back in the state.

The Allen County Sheriff's office posted a photo of Edward "Dilon" Siddens on their Facebook page last night. Stating Dilon is back in Kentucky after being extradited from Colorado, where he was found. Siddens is accused of killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County back in February.

They were found deceased in the yard of the grandparents home.