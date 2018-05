The Kentucky Horse Park plans to unveil a statue of sergeant reckless on Saturday. The statue will weigh about 1,000 pounds. Sergeant reckless served in the Korean War. Her most famous moment comes from a 1953 battle in which she carried more than 9,000 pounds of ammunition in 51 trips to gun sites while being wounded. She also helped evacuate dead and wounded soldiers. Four Korean War veterans who served with the horse will be in Lexington to unveil the statue.