Downtown Bowling Green Back-in Parking Proposal Denied

The proposal regarding back-in parking in downtown Bowling Green has been defeated. According to the Bowling Green Daily News, the decision came after several public meetings to survey the consensus of the public. If you aren't familiar with the proposal, it would have required drivers to back-in to their parking spots around Fountain Square Park, rather than pull in. This proposal was part of a $2 million renovation of the downtown area. City commissioners advised that the parking system be left as is as project designs become finalized before construction begins this fall.