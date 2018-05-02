Kentucky Train Derails, Four Rail Cars Catch Fire

A train derailment in Kentucky left 16 cars on their side, including two locomotives, four of those rail cars catching fire. Drone video show the extent of the damage left behind after the train ran off the tracks Tuesday afternoon. Six fire departments responded to the scene. Emergency crews say there were several explosions from the cars, likely from gas tanks in automobiles that were being transported to or from plants. Officials say there were no hazardous material involved, and that all residents in the surrounding areas are safe. It's still unclear what caused the train to derail but all fire crews on scene and representatives from the train company, CSX, are investigating.