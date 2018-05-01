WKU Flower Shop to Close on May 6

Roses are red, violets are blue, and the floral shop on the hill will be shutting down at WKU.

The building will be closing up shop on May sixth following a complaint from a group of nine local flower business owners that claimed the WKU floral shop demonstrated “unfair market competition” due to the fact the petal producer is partially subsidized by state funding.

The floral design training center also serves as a classroom for students to engage in several floral design classes but Skipper says the closure of the floral shop won’t have an effect on the educational mission of the center.

Skipper said he wasn’t sure what would happen to the faculty positions at the shop, but according to a statement released by WKU customers who have already placed orders at the shop will still have those orders and services fulfilled before the shop is closed for good.